Playlist of The Week: Songs for Fall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The season is changing, and so should your music! Listen to some of these songs as you watch the leaves change different colors.

Pink + White – Frank Ocean

Pink + White flows like an autumn breeze, and the lyrics backing up the song lead the listener to believe that Ocean thinks life is going to be the best that it gets.

Sweater Weather – The Neighborhood

Who doesn’t love breaking out a nice sweater when it gets cold outside? Vocalist Jesse Rutherford gets listeners ready for fall with this cozy tune.

Nina Cried Power – Hozier feat. Mavis Staples

It’s been four years since Hozier has put out any new music, and his new EP does not disappoint. The title track delivers a powerful performance complete with strong vocals and guitar riffs.

Role Models – AJR

AJR hilariously sings about some of their favorite celebrities like Louie CK & Kanye West who they’ve looked up to, but have let them down.

Honey Moon – Mac DeMarco

Originally released by Haruomi Hososno in 1975, DeMarco not only sings the whole song in Japanese, but puts his own spin on it.

Golden – Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus takes the listener on a journey through a long lasting relationship, and the questions that one has to face on whether to scrap everything, or to keep it all intact.

Climax – Young Thug feat. 6LACK

Off of the long awaited EP “On The Rvn”, Thug stretches his vocal range on the chorus, which is delivered over an amazingly catchy beat.

Chewing Gum – Blood Orange feat. A$AP Rocky & Project Pat

Blood Orange wraps you in the lyrical loneliness with this fall hit featuring great features from A$AP Rocky and Project Pat.

REEL IT IN – Aminé

Not only is the production great, but there are also many standout lyrics.

1999 WILDFIRE – BROCKHAMPTON

This R&B style tune maximizes each member of BROCKHAMPTON’s talent and continues to reinforce their teamwork as America’s favorite boy band.