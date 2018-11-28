MENU

Playlist of The Week :Night Time Music

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Nicole Manall, Staff Writer
November 28, 2018

Nighttime playlist – With the days getting shorter and the nights getting longer, everyone needs a couple of sad songs to help them get through the dimmer days.

 

Lovely – Billie Eilish  & Khalid – Though their styles may seem to clash, Eilish and Khalid know how to break listeners’ hearts.

Tequila – Dan + ShayTequila is not the party track you might expect, instead, it’s about a recent heartbreak.

Saturday Night – Khalid – Khalid shows his wide vocal range as he tells a story about a girl he seems to know better than her own family.

Sorry – 6lack – 6lack lets listeners know about the brutal weight of love in a loveless career field.

Even My Dad Does Sometimes – Ed Sheeran – Ed Sheeran encourages those who feel sad and depressed to share those feelings with others.

Doing It Wrong – Drake – In this tearjerker, Drake takes listeners on a journey through a heartbreak that felt like the end of the world to him.

Praying – Kesha Kesha pushes through her demons, and possesses a noticeable level of empathy and understanding.

Half of Me – Rihanna – Rihanna recognizes half the fun in this industry is in figuring it out, though she’s not remorseful for not letting her fans all the way in.

Come and See Me – PARTYNEXTDOOR ft Drake – PND makes it easy to be enveloped by this track, and leaves listeners lost in the beat.

I Fall Apart – Post Malone – Malone takes audiences through the emotional weight that comes crashing down onto you after a heartbreak.

Playlist of The Week :Night Time Music