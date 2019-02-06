Playlist of the Week: New Year, New Me
February 6, 2019
Keep working on those New Year’s resolutions with this workout playlist!
Sicko Mode – Travis Scott feat. Drake – If ‘Astroworld’ is Travis Scott’s theme park, then Sicko Mode is the main attraction. The three songs in one can make anyone want to get up and go for a run.
Mo Bamba – Sheck Wes – This song may seem a bit underwhelming at first listen for some, but after a couple of listens this can get anyone through their strenuous workout.
Nephew – Smokepurpp feat. Lil Pump – This is a great warmup song to get you motivated for your workout.
7 rings – Ariana Grande – Ariana Grande helps make any long run bearable with this sassy single off of her much anticipated new album.
Burn The House Down – AJR – This song will lift you off your feet, and maybe even motivate you to add another ten pounds to whichever machine you’re working on.
Motiv8 – J. Cole – Just when you think you need a break from your gym routine, put this on and keep going!
Going Bad – Meek Mill feat. Drake –A song with a great beat that is sure to keep your heart rate up.
Better Now – Post Malone – It’s almost physically impossible to sit still while listening to this, making it the perfect workout song!
KMT – Drake feat. Giggs –Drake teamed with the London based artist to make this song to match the intensity of your workout.
Money – Cardi B – “Money” will put you in a workout mood, and make you move faster to finish your workout.
