Playlist of the Week: Music From the Movies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Music from Movies – Grab your popcorn and sneak some snacks in your purse before listening to this playlist featuring music from your favorite movies.

Big Shot – Kendrick Lamar (feat. Travis Scott), Movie: “Black Panther” – Kendrick Lamar, who produced the whole album for the movie Black Panther, leaves audiences dancing with this club hit.

Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song) – Bleachers, Movie: “Love, Simon.” – Jack Antonoff perfectly captures the overwhelming rush of young love with this song.

Hooked On A Feeling – Blue Swede, Movie: “Guardians of The Galaxy” – Unlike most movies, the “Guardian of The Galaxy” soundtrack featured familiar hits not overplayed on the radio.

Heathens – Twenty One Pilots, Movie:“Suicide Squad” – Considered to be one of the best songs of 2016, Twenty One Pilots mixes rock and rap with this familiar hit.

I Don’t Want To Live Forever – ZAYN & Taylor Swift, Movie: “Fifty Shades Darker” – Swift and Malik give this track a seductive tone befitting the themes of the film.

Ashes – Celine Dion, Movie: “Deadpool 2” – Celine Dion surprised audiences by being featured on the “Deadpool 2” soundtrack, but does not disappoint. The video is hilarious and ties in well with the movie.

This Way – Khalid & H.E.R, Movie: “Superfly” – Produced by rapper, Future, Khalid and H.E.R. team up for this slow-burning, soulful track.

Young and Beautiful – Lana Del Rey, Movie: “The Great Gatsby” – Letting her natural vocals do all of the work, Lana Del Rey provides listeners with a beautiful and slightly dark melody to tie into “The Great Gatsby.”

World Gone Mad – Bastille, Movie: “Bright” – World Gone Mad is a wake-up call delivered by a smooth melody and flawless vocals that showcase front man Dan Smith’s natural talent.

Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Movie: “A Star Is Born” – Considered one of Lady Gaga’s best work yet, she and Bradley Cooper give listeners goose bumps with their hit singer from their well-reviewed new movie.