Playlist of the Week: Libra Takeover
October 8, 2018
To jump into Libra season, here are songs by some famous Libras!
Beautiful– Snoop Dogg (ft. Pharrell and Charlie Wilson)
“Beautiful” is a throwback sure to have you reminiscing on the early 2000s. A perfect tune to dedicate to that special someone this cuffing season.
Chunky- Bruno Mars
“Chunky” is an upbeat funk song that is the perfect anthem for all the independent, stylish Libras looking to have a great time!
Ripple Effect- Scott Helman
A slower tune, “Ripple Effect” is the perfect love tune that shows even when you come from a rough past, you can still love that special someone more than life itself.
She Bad– Scott Helman (ft. YG)
Queen Cardi B giving her fellow Libras a tune to prepare them for any party, and make you feel like the baddest person at the function!
Instant Karma- John Lennon
A classic song by one of the world’s most famous Libras! A perfect song to jam out to during a study session.
Luxurious- Gwen Stefani (ft. Slim Thug)
An R&B ballad, “Luxurious” is an ode to Egyption cotton, first-class kisses and champagne kisses that will make you feel “rich in love.”
Now or Never– Halsey
A love song that will make you feel like you and your lover can take on the world, despite the odds.
A Milli– Lil Wayne
A true throwback! This is sure to get the party started and is the perfect way to prepare you for Lil Wayne’s album “Tha Carter V”.
Los Ageless- St.Vincent
A cut-throat tune about rejection that can fuel your anger as midterms approach! A pulsing, synthetic, slightly funky piece of new wave that is the perfect addition to any playlist!
Potato Salad– A$AP Rocky (with Tyler, the Creator)
A track that helps you kick back and enjoy the goofiness the two artist bring forward. This track perfectly exemplifies that true artistry will always triumph over “mumble rap”.
