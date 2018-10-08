Playlist of the Week: Libra Takeover

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

To jump into Libra season, here are songs by some famous Libras!

Beautiful– Snoop Dogg (ft. Pharrell and Charlie Wilson)

“Beautiful” is a throwback sure to have you reminiscing on the early 2000s. A perfect tune to dedicate to that special someone this cuffing season.

Chunky- Bruno Mars

“Chunky” is an upbeat funk song that is the perfect anthem for all the independent, stylish Libras looking to have a great time!

Ripple Effect- Scott Helman

A slower tune, “Ripple Effect” is the perfect love tune that shows even when you come from a rough past, you can still love that special someone more than life itself.

She Bad– Scott Helman (ft. YG)

Queen Cardi B giving her fellow Libras a tune to prepare them for any party, and make you feel like the baddest person at the function!

Instant Karma- John Lennon

A classic song by one of the world’s most famous Libras! A perfect song to jam out to during a study session.

Luxurious- Gwen Stefani (ft. Slim Thug)

An R&B ballad, “Luxurious” is an ode to Egyption cotton, first-class kisses and champagne kisses that will make you feel “rich in love.”

Now or Never– Halsey

A love song that will make you feel like you and your lover can take on the world, despite the odds.

A Milli– Lil Wayne

A true throwback! This is sure to get the party started and is the perfect way to prepare you for Lil Wayne’s album “Tha Carter V”.

Los Ageless- St.Vincent

A cut-throat tune about rejection that can fuel your anger as midterms approach! A pulsing, synthetic, slightly funky piece of new wave that is the perfect addition to any playlist!

Potato Salad– A$AP Rocky (with Tyler, the Creator)

A track that helps you kick back and enjoy the goofiness the two artist bring forward. This track perfectly exemplifies that true artistry will always triumph over “mumble rap”.