Playlist of the Week: Lazy Songs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Have a nice, lazy day and break that New Year’s resolution you had to go to the gym while listening to this lazy playlist!

The Lazy Song – Bruno Mars

Mars’ smash single became an international hit in 2010 and describes a guy who just wants to lay around in his birthday suit and watch MTV.

Banana Pancakes – Jack Johnson

One of Johnson’s most famous songs makes listeners want to stay in bed and eat nothing but banana pancakes.

Wasting Time – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Rateliff & the Night Sweats urge us to think about all the time that we spend lazy and wasted.

Sleep All Day – Jason Mraz

Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to sleep all day? Mraz’s 2002 hit describes the lazy loafer in all of us.

Lazy– NOFX

NOFX knows they are lazy procrastinators, but have no desire to change their ways.

Sleeping In – The Postal Service

This song makes you want to lay in bed and never move.

Boredom –Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator raps about being bored, but not wanting to hang out with any of his friends and just wanting to stay inside.

Lazy Bones – Green Day

Green Day sings about wanting peace of mind on their long and lazy day. No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem – Kenny Chesney

This song is perfect for forgetting all of your problems and enjoying your laziness.

Lazy Sunday – The Lonely Island

“Lazy Sunday” was first of the Lonely Island videos to go viral, and 10 years later audiences want to spend their Sundays watching “The Chronicles of Narnia.”