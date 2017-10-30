P.I.R.O. and S.P.E.L.L. Bring Divination to Campus

Sarah Costello

Sarah Costello





PIRO teamed up with S.P.E.L.L. on Friday Oct. 27 for the bi-annual Divination Fair held in the Moulton Lounge. The two clubs come together each semester to prepare, which offers students the chance to explore divination, a practice of seeking knowledge of the future or the unknown through the supernatural world.

“We hold this twice a year, each semester, for all of the students to come,” PIRO President Amanda Santamaria said. “We have the students of PIRO and S.P.E.L.L. volunteer at tables for Tarot and Pendulum readings, sometimes Palm Reading. Everyone gets involved and has a good time.”

S.P.E.L.L. and PIRO hope to make the fair bigger in the future and have been looking into partnering with various stores and businesses around the area. Lauren Risley, an executive board member for both clubs, explained that they have been wanting to reach out to the West Haven Community and have them participate in the events to learn about divination.

“The more people the better,” Risley said. “We want to open up to as many people as we can.”

PIRO and SPELL seek to teach people about divination regardless of their background or belief system. The event invites all people to give the readings a try and keep an open mind about the activities regardless of personal beliefs.

“A lot of people have a stereotype surrounding it,” Risley said. “People assume that it is all religion based, and that if it conflicts with their beliefs it’s not worth trying. But then they come in and find that their futures are accurately read and change their minds. It’s a great way to explore yourself.”

The event had four tables set up for students to have their futures read. Chrislyn Webster of S.P.E.L.L. hosted a Pendulum reading table, where students could ask questions and receive responses based on how the pendulum moved above their hands. Justin Gaumond, Brynn Slicer, and Julie Ringuette oversaw the tarot card tables, where students had their futures read based on the cards they chose.

The event had a raffle event that was free for all visitors. Each student received one ticket that could be used to win one of five prize sets, ranging from crystal chakra jewelry to tarot cards and pendulums people could use on their own. All visitors received a bag with a charm or trinket to remember the event by. Students were available to answer questions regarding the activities of both clubs and general questions about divination.