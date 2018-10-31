“Nuthin’ 2 Prove” But…

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lil Yachty has returned to drop, “Nuthin’ 2 Prove,” a 15-track album recently. The album shows two sides of a Lil Yachty, with the first half containing his lyrical hard-rap side, and the other half filled with softer, R&B music.

Lil Yachty has included featured artists, most of whom are from his hometown, in Atlanta. The album contains features from Offset, Cardi B, Playboi Carti, Juice Wrld, and two newer rappers from Atlanta, Lil Baby and Lil Gunna.

Yachty is bringing in top producers in the game, as well. The sonics on the album were done by popular Memphis producer Tay Keith, who has produced two of the summers hit songs: “Look Alive” by BlocBoy JB featuring Drake, and “Nonstop,” by Drake off his Scorpion album. Lil yachty also has credits from 30 Roc , ChaseTheMoney, Digital Nas and OZ

Lil Yachty has come a long way from his 2015 hit “1Night,” which got great reviews and peaked at number 20 on the Billboard charts. On this album,Yachty steps away from catchy songs that he called bubble trap when he first started, proving that he can run with the big dogs of the rap game.

“Nuthin’ 2 Prove” has catchy rap lines and songs that make you get into your feelings. But, no songs on the album provide that smash hit factor. Most critics want Lil Yachty to continue to improve on what catapulted him into major success, including the fun and colorful vibes of “Minnesota” and part on D.R.A.M’s hit “Broccoli.”

It seems Yachty is focused on distancing himself from mumble rap associations. Rapping on more 808’s beats and exerting his dominance in trap rap with the likes of Migos ,Travis Scott, and 21 savage. If distancing himself from what made him different and paved a lane for him to make it this far. How far can Lil Yachty go providing his listeners with music that down the line might be forgettable?