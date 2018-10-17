MENU

New Initiative Introduces Street Signs on Campus

The street signs outside of Maxcy Hall.

Victoria Cagley, Contributing Writer
October 17, 2018

Recently, two roads on the University of New Haven’s main campus have been named. The move is part of the new Building for Success Initiative whose goal is to  “revolutionize the central campus and enrich our community in countless ways,” according the university’s website.

The two main streets that have been named so far this semester are near the Maxcy Hall parking lot.

The entrance road off of Boston Post Road was named Constance Way by Board of Governors chair William L. Bucknall Jr. Bucknall chose the name in honor of his mother. The second street, Margaret Lee Way, is named after Dr. Henry C. Lee’s wife. The road is located on the shuttle stop in front of Gehring Hall.

“These streets were named by two individuals who have made many contributions to the university through their work, philanthropy, and volunteerism,” said campaign director Marya Neary.

The street signs are also part of a larger initiative to improve the campus and provide better directions for emergency vehicles and campus visitors. One of the Building for Success Initiative  goals is to continue naming streets on campus as construction continues.

New Initiative Introduces Street Signs on Campus