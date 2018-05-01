New Double Major Policy Has Its Benefits

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Although 150 credits is a lot for an undergraduate student to take on, raising the standards to achieve a double major is a good thing. The university has set students up for success and those who do obtain a double major are going to be just as successful.

After complaining about how hard some of my classes are to one of my friends, she said, “if they were easy everyone would be taking them.” This concept could apply to double majoring as well.

If a double major was only 130 or 140 credits, that is only an extra class and more students would be doing it.

When I walk across the stage in May of 2019, I will be receiving a bachelor of science in sport management with minors in marketing and professional sales. I happened to take a few more marketing electives to get two minors, but these courses are giving me diverse skill that set set me up for success.

One thing that is underappreciated on campus is the experiential education.

In my two and a half years at the University of New Haven, I have done internships with two professional sport organizations, and I am hoping to intern with my third this summer. Academic departments work tirelessly to establish connections with alumni to connect students in landing that dream job, and you cannot put a price on experience.

Over time however; everyone entering the job force will have a college degree, especially with online degrees becoming more available. I see the need for more education as it will better the job you are going to get.

As jobs get harder to get, students have to understand that nothing is given, but earned. Double majoring is not for everyone and that is fine since the University does offer other ways in diversifying your skillset to make you stand out in a pile of resumes. My advice would be to meet with your advisors to develop a plan in terms of classes and internship so you can develop those skills and connections to land that dream internship and job after graduation.