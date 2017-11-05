New Britain’s George Springer Wins World Series MVP

University of Connecticut’s very own George Springer III won the World Series MVP on Tuesday (Nov. 2). Springer is an outfielder who plays for The Houston Astros major league baseball team.

Springer being half Puerto Rican and half Panamanian, has always had a love for baseball. Springer’s grandfather George, immigrated to America at 17 years old. He began pitching for the Teachers College of Connecticut. Springer’s father George II competed in the 1976 Little League World Series and played college football for the UConn Huskies. Springer’s mother, Laura, competed as a top-level gymnast. Springer has two sisters, who both played college softball.

Springer played baseball for the UConn Huskies. In his three years in a Huskies uniform Springer hit .346, had 84 hits, 46 home runs, and 196 runners batted in. He was drafted by the Houston Astros in the first round (11th overall) in the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft. He made his debut with the club on April 16th, 2014.

Springer who witnessed Hurricane Harvey first hand, and having family affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico had one thing to say to his father before the game, “I really want to win this for them.”

The Astros gave the people of Houston something to feel good about. The Astros won their first World Series title with Wednesday’s 5-1 victory in game seven, and in this epic struggle between two great teams, Springer was the igniter. With another double and two home runs that broke open the game for good, the center fielder was a fitting recipient of the first Willie Mays Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet.

Springer set records for eight extra base hits and 29 total bases. Springer became the first player in world series history to hit home runs in four straight games within a single world series. Springer will always keep Connecticut and UConn in his heart by wearing custom made cleats with the UConn Husky engraved inside.