New Additions Lead Tennis to Success

Women’s tennis made program history last season, and they look to do it again.

Last season, the team won 10 matches, the most in program history. Coming into the season, the Chargers were picked to finish only eighth in the NE-10 preseason poll as voted on by the league’s head coaches. They are beginning to prove the doubters wrong, as they have won six of their last seven matches and are currently fifth in the NE-10 conference.

This season, the team has already recorded seven wins with five games left. The Chargers’ biggest win this season came on Sept. 22 when they defeated regionally-ranked Southern New Hampshire, 4-3. The Chargers are now 7-2 on the season.

“I am very enthusiastic about the strength and success that this team has shown this season,” said head coach Hannah Still. “I could not be more proud of how hard my athletes work every day in practice in order to go out and perform at a high level during matches with great attitudes and teamwork. ”

One factor of the Chargers’ success has been the play of graduate student Laura Fermosel and freshman Nicole Mika, new additions to the team. Fermosel is 7-3 in number one singles matches, and when paired with sophomore Stephanie Gonzalez, the duo is 8-2 in number one doubles.

Mika holds an 8-2 overall singles record and a 7-1 record in dual matches. When paired with sophomore Lila Rodriguez, the pair boasts a 6-3 record, at no. 2 doubles, the second highest on the team.

Mika was also named NE-10 Rookie of the Week for the week of Oct. 9. She won the award following a 3-0 week in No. 3 and 4 singles, and a 2-1 record in No. 2 doubles. Mika follows in the footsteps of Gonzalez, who won the NE-10 Rookie of the Week three times and ended up winning the 2017 NE-10 Rookie of the Year, the first in program history.

The tennis team will look to get their eighth win of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 when they take on Merrimack on the road at 1 P.M.