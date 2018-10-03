MIC Hosts Fifth Annual Fall Fest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Music Industry Club (MIC) hosted their fifth annual FallFest on Saturday (Sept. 29) with 10 bands who performed on campus.

The first portion of the event took place on the Bixler/Gerber quad and featured music from University of New Haven student bands, as well as tables from various clubs around campus. It was also the first year MIC invited student artists to sell their artwork during the festival.

The evening moved the event into the German Club as regional bands took the stage to perform. MIC typically books bands from all over the northeast, but this year featured an artist from Colorado, Kid Astronaut. Melt, the headliner of the event, was a band of eight college students.

“We’re all over the northeast right now going to college so we really only see each other when we play shows,” said Veronica Stewart-Frommer, lead singer of Melt to the audience. “Thanks for giving us a reason to jam with our best friends.”

Patrick Smith /The Charger Bulletin

Jo Sinta, junior music industry and music and sound recording double major, worked as the head of booking for FallFest, and said MIC was looking to book a “more varied set,” because they tend to more frequently have bands from the pop punk genre. Sinta was responsible for booking bands the campus wanted to hear and said her experience asking students what they wanted “opened my eyes to new bands.”