Men’s Rugby Team Goes Undefeated

The University of New Haven’s men’s rugby club has been dominating the NSCRO Challenge West conference all season. Their season started off with a bang when they beat Connecticut College with a score of 28-4 in a friendly seven’s game. The following week, the men demolished Williams College with a score of 49-9. Their season only started to get better as they took on Amherst College and won with a hefty score of 62-10. The men were on a steady winning streak as they went on to their fourth match of the season and came out on top against Wesleyan University with a score of 75-11. With two matches left of the regular season, the men’s team was determined to win it all. They defeated Castleton College 28-4 then UMass Amherst two weeks later with a score of 43-8.

After winning all of their regular season conference games, the team took on the University of New England to fight for the conference champion title and came out successful with a win of 58-7. On the road to nationals, the men played Wentworth Institute of Technology this past Saturday (Nov. 11) and came out on top with another win with a score of 36-17. The team’s great success all comes from their determination and teamwork. They play by the thought that teamwork makes the dream work and consider themselves a huge family.

“Our team chemistry is great. We’re a group of brothers who live by our code. We go out on that field and give all we got with each other,” said sophomore Van Foley.

They played with so much heart and love for the sport and don’t plan on losing their next game that will lead them to nationals in the spring.

Their head coach Benjamin Brown said, “It’s been a three- year building program and no New Haven team has won a conference championship and now a national NSCRO tournament. We have got something special with this team.”

The team will be taking on another match this weekend that is to be determined and will be going to nationals if they take home the win once more.