Men’s Club Soccer Season Opener

The men’s club soccer team is getting prepared for their fall season. After some strong development in 2017, the club will look to continue their success. The team closed their spring 2018 campaign with a 3-0 win against Connecticut College on April 21.

“Most of our team is returning players with the exception of a few new freshman,” said team manager, freshman Ethan Cardona. “We had around 50 kids try out, which is good exposure for us and gives us a bigger pool and better talent to choose from. We are looking to use the fact that we have a team with mostly returning players to build chemistry quickly. We play almost 25 percent of our fall schedule this weekend (Sept. 14- Sept. 16) so building chemistry is key”.

The men’s club soccer team will have a coach this year who believes the team is talented enough to compete.

“My goal is not only to put the best product on the field, but to be the most fit team on the field as well,” said H. Castellon, the teams coach. “I want them to have fun but also improve, if they are doing those two things than we are going to win games which is obviously the most fun”.

The players believe that the team has a lot of talent and can be competitive throughout the season. They also share the goal of being successful in 2018.

“Mainly our goal is to qualify for the playoffs and finish in first place” said senior Gelacio Sanchez. “The biggest thing we want to improve on is we want to get those wins in the win column, we had a decent season last year finishing in the middle of the table and now we’d like to finish on top” said Sanchez.

The team will open their 2018 season on the road against Trinity College Friday, Sept. 14. The club will host Connecticut College for their home opener on Sunday, Sept. 16 and will have three more home games at Kathy Zolad Stadium after their home opener. The club will play UCONN White on Friday, Sept. 21.

They will also play Hartford at home on Sunday, Sept. 30. Their final home game will be against Quinnipiac University on Oct. 6. The club will play three other road games in 2018:. They Coast Guard on Sept. 23 ; UCONN Blue on Oct. 7, and University of Rhode Island’s A&B squads on Oct. 13