Men’s Basketball Win Coaching for Literacy

On Saturday Feb. 2 men’s basketball participated in their annual Coaching for Literacy Awareness game as they took on Southern New Hampshire at Charger Gymnasium. The Chargers defeated the Penmen 76-62 to take sole possession of first place in the NE-10 Southwest Division. The Chargers won on, and off the court as they were able to use their platform to bring awareness to an issue threatening our nation’s youth.

According to www.coachingforliteracy.org per the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 57 percent of fourth graders in Connecticut are not proficient in reading. New Haven basketball wanted to do its part to help change the statistic, and encourage fans to get involved in the cause. The mission for coaching for literacy is to use the power of sports to raise awareness about the problem of illiteracy and generate financial support for literacy programs nationwide.

“We are excited to participate in the Coaching for Literacy awareness game again this season,” said head coach Ted Hotaling. “We have developed a good relationship with schools in West Haven and wanted to do more with our platform for literacy. Coaching for Literacy gives us an opportunity to do that. The organization works closely with coaches, their teams and community organizations such as Read to Grow raise student reading levels across the country”.

Junior Elijah Bailey recognizes the importance of reading, and was proud to be a part of this event as a student athlete.

“Reading is important, and it is a skill that you need throughout your life,” said Bailey. “I feel good because when I was younger I never liked to read. I tried to read more for fun because I knew it would be beneficial and I think it made me a better student and it has been very rewarding”.

The New Haven coaching staff wore green for literacy awareness. The coaches showcased their green ties, green label pins, and green wristbands to show their support.

The Chargers got out to a quick start as they opened up the game shooting 50 percent from the field and held Southern New Hampshire scoreless for the first five minutes. New Haven was able to get out to a 9-0 lead with 15:50 left in the first half. The Penmen would come storming back, but the Chargers were able to maintain their dominance throughout the first half. The Chargers led 36-30 at halftime and brought the hot hand into the second half. New Haven shot 61 percent from the field and 67 percent from three-point range in the second half to keep the game out of reach for the Penmen.

Overall the Chargers hit a season high 13 three pointers during their offensive showcase. Leading the way for the Chargers was Bailey who contributed a team high 20 points for the 12th time this season. Redshirt sophomore Derrick Rowland helped the offense with 17 points and six assists, and redshirt freshman Ross Jones II contributed a career high 11 points off the bench.

The Chargers will look to sweep the season series against crosstown rival Southern Connecticut State on Wednesday Feb. 6 at Charger Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. To learn more about Coaching for Literacy and to donate visit www.coachingforliteracy.org or www.readtogrow.org