Men’s basketball star Danny Upchurch signs pro contract overseas

On Monday August 20th it was announced via Twitter that former New Haven men’s basketball star Danny Upchurch has signed a contract to play professionally in the country of Georgia.

Upchurch will play for Georgian Super League team BC Titebi.

Last season, Upchurch averaged 18.8 points and 6.6 assists per game, leading the Chargers and putting himself sixth and third respectively in those two categories. His 179 assists were the fifth most in a single season in New Haven history.

Upchurch finished the season shooting 45 percent from the field, including a team best 80 three-point field goals, which was the fourth most in a single season in program history. He finished all but three games scoring in double figures, including 15 games with 20-plus points and three games surpassing the 30-point mark.

Upchurch made his mark as a Charger as he finished his career at the university with a total of 342 assists, which is eighth most in program history. He also knocked down 130 three-point field goals, 11 shy of putting himself in the top 10 in school history. Upchurch also became a 1,000-point scorer against American International on February 17 — Senior Day. He finished with a total of 1,031 career points.

BC Titebi is based in Tibilisi, Gerorgia, and they compete in the Georgian Super League, the highest professional basketball league in Georgia. The Georgian Super League is a member of the International Basketball Association (FIBA). The league is made up of nine teams, and they follow European relegation rules. This means that the lowest-scoring two teams with the worst records get demoted to the lower division, while the top two teams in the lower division get promoted to the top league for a chance to compete. Last season, BC Titebi finished 18-2, which propelled them to the Georgian A League finals, where they finished as the league-s runner-up.

The team was then promoted to the Georgian Super League based on their performance. Last season, their roster included three American players and nine Georgian national players.

Upchurch will look to bring his scoring prowess to this highly competitive league and he will look to put the world on notice as he begins this European journey. According to Upchurch’s Twitter he is represented by JCK Sports Group, which is an NBA and International basketball agency.