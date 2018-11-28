Men’s Basketball Remains on Top

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After beginning their season with three straight blow-out victories, the New Haven Men’s Basketball team (4-0) squeaked by a pesky Concordia (2-3) team by a score of 74-70. Sophomore Derrick Rowland capped another all- around game with two clutch free throws in the final seconds to secure the Chargers fourth straight victory and keep their undefeated dream alive.

Junior, Elijah Bailey anchored the Chargers offense, as he led the way with 21 points. Bailey’s third straight game in double figures. Fellow juniors: Kessly Felizor and Roy Kane Jr. joined Bailey in double figure scoring with 13 and 11 point respectively.

Rowland had an off game from field, only shooting 36 percent from the field including 0-5 from beyond the arc. However, he still contributed solid game time, pulling down seven boards while also leading the team with a game high seven assists.

Felizor was especially impressive, making 75 percent of his shots, and finishing the night only one rebound shy of a double-double. As a team, New Haven made 45.8 percent of their shots, however they were only making a disappointing 30 percent from downtown.

New Haven led for almost the entire first half, with their only deficit coming at 15:18, after which the Chargers went on a 7-0 scoring to regain a 12-6 lead. Bailey ignited the run with the first three of the game for either side and overall was superb, scoring 16 of his 21 points in the first half.

The largest lead of the half was eight, in favor of New Haven, and came within the final minutes, after Felizor scored back to back buckets. New Haven would go into halftime with a 38-32 lead, their lowest halftime lead of the season thus far.

Concordia came out firing to the start the second half, outscoring New Haven 16-8 in the first five minutes and taking a 48-46 lead with 14 minutes remaining. Concordia took advantage of second chances, as they dominated on the offensive glass with four boards and were able to convert on two three pointers during this mini-stretch. New Haven regained the lead with just over ten minutes left to play, and even built it back up to seven with five minutes remaining, however, Concordia refused to give in.

Concordia managed to slowly chip away and cut the deficit down to two with 1:20 remaining. From there it was a game of free-throws, and luck for the Chargers, eventually Rowland came to the line and hit two to win the game.

New Haven will return to action on Wednesday Nov. 28 against cross town rival Southern Connecticut State University. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.