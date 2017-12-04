Men’s Basketball loses 7-5-67 in spite of Upchurch’s career night





Men’s basketball dropped a tough one to Southern Connecticut on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Charger Gym. The Chargers struggled from the field shooting a lousy 37 percent in the first half. Southern was able to take advantage of the Chargers mistakes and capitalize on both ends of the court. Southern opened up the game making seven of their nine of their field goal attempts, while getting out to a 9-0 lead to start. Their rally was extended to 17-2 less than four minutes into the first half. New Haven responded with an 11-2 run of their own that cut Southern’s lead down to six points less than five minutes later. Senior point guard Danny Upchurch scored all of the New Haven’s points during the run to get the Chargers back into it. The Chargers cut the lead to as little as three points before going down by double-digits going into halftime. Upchurch led all scorers in the first half shooting 71 percent, with four three pointers, and 14 points.

Coming out of the break the Chargers scored the first five points to cut the Owls halftime advantage to single digits. Junior Najee Larcher and Upchurch would combine to hit the first two baskets, with Upchurch hitting his fifth from outside the arc. The Chargers did everything they could to keep up with the Owls, but it just wasn’t enough. In the second half, the Chargers improved their shooting percentage to 52 percent from the floor but were outrebounded 36-27 for the game. Southern continued their hot hand shooting 55 percent from the floor in the second half. If the Owls had not been shooting at a high percentage, the Chargers would have had a better shot to cut into the lead. Overall, the Chargers would get no closer than a seven- point deficit in the second half. Upchurch finished the second half with 18 points going 5-7 from the field, while adding seven points from the free throw line. Upchurch finished with a career high of 32 points, but the Chargers lost the game 75-67.

Upchurch was the offensive star of the night as he was the only player to finish in double figures. Sophomore Elijah Bailey finished second overall with nine points while senior Mihailo Vasic and Larcher finished with eight points apiece. Sophomore Roy Kane Jr. finished with seven points and a team high six rebounds. New Haven will return to Charger Gym on Saturday, Dec. 2 when they take on Saint Rose at 3:30 p.m.