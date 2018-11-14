Men’s Basketball Drops Exhibition at Seton Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Friday, New Haven basketball kicked off their 2018-2019 season with an exhibition match against Division 1 opponent, Seton Hall. After a promising finish to last season, the Chargers have high expectations this year, and they are projected to finish second in the Southwest Division in the Northeast-10 Conference Preseason Poll.

For this game, New Haven staged a late comeback attempt, though they were ultimately defeated, 73-62. It was a promising start for the Chargers as multiple players had positive outings.

Three Chargers scored in double figures. Junior forward Roy Kane Jr. lead the way with 16 points, including 11 during a second half comeback attempt. He was joined by junior Elijah Bailey and redshirt-sophomore Derrick Rowland, who each finished with 15 points apiece. Rowland was critical to the game’s outcome as all of his points came in the final 20 minutes.

As a team, New Haven shot an uninspiring 38 percent from the field, with a total of 22-of-58 shots, which included six buckets from beyond the arc. On the boards, New Haven was able to haul in 27 rebounds, which trailed the Pirates by 11. Kane led in both categories as he went 5-of-6 from the field, along with six rebounds. On top of that, freshman point guard Quashawn Lane added another five on the glass.

Bailey was hot out the gate as he connected on five of his first seven attempts from the field, which helped keep New Haven in the game. Through the first 12 minutes, New Haven kept the deficit within single digits and even pulled within two points on two separate occasions. However, Seton Hall began to heat up, and answered with an 8-0 run. They closed out the first half with a 40-25 lead.

The second half had a promising start for the Chargers, as Kane and Rowland connected on back to back layups before Seton Hall managed to get on the board. Overall, the Chargers made five of their first seven shot attempts to help keep the game within striking distance. Unfortunately, Seton Hall then took control, and they blew the game open with a commanding 23-point lead.

New Haven made one last attempt as they outscored the Pirates 19-7 down the stretch and managed to pull within 11. However, at that point, it was too little and too late.

The Chargers will hit the floor again in their season opener against ECC rival LIU Post. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Piatt Recreation Center.