Men’s basketball drops the ball

Men’s basketball ended their four- game winning streak Saturday (Jan. 20) afternoon, on the road against Stonehill. The loss was the Chargers first loss on the road in NE-10 Conference play.

The Chargers were lead by sophomore Derrick Rowland who finished with 14 points with six shots from the field and one three pointer. Senior Danny Upchurch ended his streak of scoring 20- plus points in six consecutive games. Upchurch finished the game with 13 points and a game high seven assists. Senior Mihailo Vasic finished the game with 12 points while junior Najee Larcher contributed nine.

The defense had been the catalyst in the four- game winning streak for the Chargers but they couldn’t stop the Skyhawks. In the previous four games New Haven had held their opponents to 40 percent shooting from the field and under 30 percent from behind the arc. The Chargers allowed the Skyhawks to shoot 48.4 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the three-point line.

In the first half, the Chargers kept the Skyhawks in check as they were able to hold an advantage for the first five minutes. The Skyhawks then proceeded to rattle off 14 shots in a row to put the Chargers behind the eight ball early. New Haven went on a rally of their own as they scored six straight to cut the deficit to five points. The Chargers scored just six points over the final seven minutes of the half and trailed by 12 going into the half. In the second half, the Chargers were able to cut the deficit to single digits less than three minutes into the second half. They rattled off seven straight points to cut the deficit to 42-36.

After two minutes without a bucket for either team, the Chargers looked to be making a comeback as they pulled within four points with 14 minutes remaining. With the score 44-40, the Skyhawks pushed it into overdrive by scoring the next seven points to give them some breathing room. The Chargers couldn’t keep up with Skyhawks high powered offense.

Upchurch finished the game hitting four of his last five shots from the field, including three of his attempts from behind the three- point line.

New Haven fans had been used to seeing the Chargers play lockdown defense along with lights out shooting, but the Skyhawks were the better team winning with a score of 80-63.

The Chargers will return home on Tuesday, Jan. 23, as they take on Franklin Pierce at Charger Gym.