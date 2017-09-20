Make yourself a Priority





Our peers, our teachers, our parents; there’s so many important people in our lives we want to impress. We try to show our talents through our grades and awards, or go out of our way to spend time with them. But if that desire to impress others and fear of disappointment grows too big, then we start to lose ourselves in favor of making others happy. Sometimes we forget who is most important to ourselves: our own health, and neglect our wants and needs to keep up with appearances and other people’s desires. If that sounds like you, please take a step back. You must set aside time for you.



We all like the idea of impressing other people. It feeds us a sense of pride and accomplishment when we make people happy. But it can also be the source of issues when we start to neglect our own well being. It becomes more difficult to say no to requests by friends and superiors. The idea of backing out becomes impossible to bear, and we forsake our own desires for a chance to be liked and applauded.



These choices, while mindful, can harm an individual more than help. Putting aside your own desires can leave a sensation of unfulfillment, and relying the idea of pleasing others slows down your ability to make choices on your own. Always trying to make others happy leaves you empty and without accomplishments that you care to remember.



Take the time, even if it’s only a few minutes a day, to do something for yourself. Set aside homework to take a long walk and get fresh air. Make your favorite treat if you’ve only been baking what your friends enjoy. Taking small steps can help encourage a change in behavior and provide positivity and happiness in your life. It will also provide encouragement to take charge of your own choices when faced in tougher situations.



If you find yourself in a commitment that causes more harm than good, you need to prioritize your own well being. The sensation and fear of disappointment may be strong, but you cannot stay in position where you are unhappy and cannot thrive under the pressure. You must be able to identify your limits and know when to say “no.” Although, people might be upset by your decisions, it’s not the end of the world. Learn that you must stand your ground and stay strong even if the pressure feels like it’s collapsing on you.

It will be okay. You will be okay.