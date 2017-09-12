Life of Kylie

Kylie Jenner is one of the world’s youngest, most influential people of our generation. The most followed person on Snapchat and second behind her sister, Kim Kardashian, for the most followed celeb on Instagram. There is no doubt that Kylie is at heart a good person, but is her show really truthful?

Life of Kylie airs on E! every Sunday night. Every time I watch an episode I feel like it is the same things being repeated. In about every episode, Kylie is crying the blues that this life of fame and fortune was not made for her. She would rather be like every other 20-year-old. She hates the fact that she didn’t get to go to prom, go to any homecoming games, any teenage parties, and she hates the fact that she couldn’t go through “puberty” without the whole world having a say. She grew up in front of the camera, everyone saw the Kardashian/ Jenner transformation over the years and this is why we can all contest that she had surgery.

There is no way that “puberty” gave her those lips and that butt. Lie number one – Jenner to this day will not admit to any surgeries. She instead said she over lines her lips, and uses plumper’s to get them the way they are (being a makeup artist and knowing the limitations to makeup, that is impossible.) She says it is all natural, but if anyone was to pull pictures together across the years the evidence is self-sufficient.

Jenner explains in episode one that she has to “live up to her name.” She goes on to explain that she needs to post nude and sexual pictures to keep her brand going.

“I hate it,” she says.

Lie number two – Jenner is known for her scandalous and spontaneous posts on Snapchat. No one is forcing her to post sexual posts everyday, take pictures of herself in swim suits, take videos dancing to music, or make sexy lip biting videos. She is the world’s most followed Snapchat celebrity because of what she choses to snap.

Now don’t get me wrong, I like Kylie Jenner mainly because I am a true supporter of Kylie Cosmetics. Being a certified makeup artist, Kylie Cosmetics has great pigmented eye shadows, and her lip kits do stay on for hours and you don’t have to reapply often. In episode three, is all about Kylie Cosmetics. How it got started and how it is a billion dollar company now. Kylie explained that she wanted to do something that she liked, and find something that would differentiate herself from her model sisters, which is why she decided to go into the makeup line. She revels that the mystery arm she uses to do swatches of her new lip kits is actually her housekeeper’s.

“She has the most perfect, smooth, even toned arm around, and she doesn’t care if I use her for snap videos. She just sticks out her arm and we are ready to go,” Kylie says in episode three.

The last two episodes of Life of Kylie are about her appearances in different countries and at award shows.

“I hate going to these award shows and having to dress up and be someone I am not,” Kylie says in episode four.

But in episode one, Kylie explains that she loves getting pretty and feeling like a princess.

“I just love feeling like a princess at these award shows,” she says.

So lie number 3? But which one is the truth?

Kylie Jenner likes to play the victim when she is being asked about things in her life. But when push comes to shove, we all know that Kylie loves driving her six different cars, living in her mansion in Calabasas, CA, she loves buying anything that she wants, and she loves the attention she gets. She may not love it all the time, because who would? But underneath it all, she is grateful for the last name she has.