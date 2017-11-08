Letter to the Editor: Regarding Kappa Sigma

To all students on campus, and to the Greek Community,

I would like to take this opportunity to announce a statement on behalf of the Inter-fraternal Council and to give some clarifications regarding the unrecognized colony of Kappa Sigma:

As president of the Inter-Fraternal Council that represents the four recognized fraternities on campus (Alpha Phi Delta, Kappa Gamma Rho, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and Sigma Chi) do not in any shape or form associate with the West Haven colony of Kappa Sigma. I (we) realize that they are students at the University of New Haven, therefore we will still engage and associate with their members in other collegiate and Recognized Student Organization transactions, however, when it comes to Greek relations we shall limit and deny any engagement due to abiding to school and national chapters’ policies.

The council finds this distinction necessary in order to define the boundaries and limits of what we as the council, the Greek community, and all RSO’s can do with the students that chose to join Kappa Sigma. For they are welcome and encouraged to represent themselves as the University of New Haven students at our events, but not as Kappa Sigma. That includes, but not limited to, social, philanthropic, community service, council, and recruitment events.

It is to be understood that the council is not infringing on the rights the members have as students, but rather on their membership as an unrecognized Greek colony on our campus.

In addition to my letter, Colleen Kazar, the Assistant Director for Greek Life and Programming has provided me with this message:

“A group of gentlemen interested in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity approached my office last spring to begin a chapter at the University of New Haven. Their recommendation was temporarily denied because the university was entering an expansion freeze for all social Greek organizations. This means that we would not consider New Greek organizations until the end of the spring 2018 semester. The men were encouraged to come back at the end of the year if they still wanted to expand at the university. Unfortunately, they chose not to adhere to our suggestion and began their own colony of Kappa Sigma, without approval from the University.”

If anyone has any questions please feel free to reach out to the Center for Student Engagement, Leadership and Orientation, or myself. We can provide you with the right information if needed.

***

I would like to end this letter by recognizing the efforts that my council member fraternities (and the rest of the Greek organizations on campus) constantly do. For a school of our size, we are exemplary chapters when it comes to leadership, community service, and reputation. I only wish the best for our recognized chapters and aspire for every forthcoming organization to be up to the standards we have attained.

Yours faithfully,

Annasse Rajeh.