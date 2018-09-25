Latest iPhone Gets Smarter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Sept. 12, Apple launched their fourth generation smartwatch, along with three new phones, the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are essentially the same phone. The only difference is the XS has a 5.8 inch display, while the XS Max has a 6.5 inch display, making it the largest super-retina OLED display on any smartphone. Both models come in gold, space gray and silver, and are available in 64GB, 256GB or 512GB.

Both of these phones feature wider stereo sound and stereo recording when compared to previous models. The phones contain a 12 megapixel (MP) dual-lens rear end camera with dual optical image stabilization (OIS), along with extended dynamic range in video, smart HD resolution, and portrait mode with depth control and advanced focus around the subject, or bokeh.

The iPhone XR will remind users of the time Apple released the iPhone 5C. It comes in the same five colors, white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red. This XR has all the same features of the XS and XS Max, but with a single-lens rear camera. It features a 6.1 inch liquid retina LCD display. The XR is available in 64GB, 128GB or 256GB.

All three phones feature improvements to face ID and a true depth front facing camera. They also feature improved wireless charging and the ability for dual sim usage, a benefit to users with different phones for work and personal use. The dual card holder allows the phone to save two different phone numbers and upon receiving calls, allows for the user to see which account is being contacted.

The iPhone XR starts at $799, while the iPhone XS costs $999 and the iPhone XS Max,$1099. Both the XS and XS Max are available for purchase, while the XR will not be available until October.