Last Week in Sports





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It is the best time of the year in the world of sports. The NBA started their season this past Tuesday, the NHL started their season just two weeks ago, the NFL is in the middle of their season, and the MLB playoffs are going on, all at the same time. It can be difficult to keep all of this straight. Here is a brief breakdown of what you need to know for the water cooler.

What started with 10 teams at the beginning of the MLB season is now down to a crucial four including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. In the American League, the Yankees are ahead 3-2 in the division title against the Astros. Then, in the National League, the Dodgers lead 3-1 against the Cubs. Who is going to win it all? FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Dodgers a 50% chance at winning the pennant, the Yankees 32 percent, Astros 15 percent and Cubs 4 percent. Game one of the World Series is set for Oct. 24 and will be hosted by FOX.

Click for date odds.

Click for up to date standings.

It is week eight in the NFL, and there are some teams that have a clear road to the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the league, picking up only one loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 95 percent chance at making the playoffs and a 18 percent chance at winning the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots (4-2), Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) are all currently superior teams in the league and a force to be reckoned with. FiveThirtyEight gives each of them more than an 80 percent chance at making the playoffs. Adrian Peterson has been traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Arizona Cardinals. In his first game with the Cardinals, he put up 134 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a season ending injury against the Vikings last week. The quarterback broke his collarbone as a result from a hit from Vikings linebacker, Anthony Barr. Brett Hundley will take over for Rodgers, getting his first NFL career start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The NBA’s season kicked off Oct. 17 with two very close games. The Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-102. LeBron James put up 29 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in that game. The Houston Rockets, after a major comeback, beat the Golden State Warriors 122-121. Brooklyn Nets player Jeremy Lin is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee. The guard suffered the injury in the Nets season opener against the Indiana Pacers. FiveThirtyEight predicts a repeat of last season, giving the Warriors a 46 percent chance and the Cavaliers a 56 percent chance at making the finals, and a 35 percent chance at the Warriors winning it all.

As we move ahead to the NHL, six out of the 17 NHL.com experts believe that the Pittsburgh Penguins will win the Stanley Cup for a third year in a row. Eight experts believe that the Tampa Bay Lightning will stop the Pens from getting to the Stanley Cup, but five other experts believe that the Pens will win it all. Beloved NHL broadcaster Eddie Olczyk is back to announcing games after taking a leave due to his diagnosis of colon cancer.

The Chicago Sun Times said, “both the national and local networks have told Olczyk that whenever he feels up to do a game, he’s welcome to drop in.”