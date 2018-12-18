MENU

Happy Holidays Isn’t that Hard

Happy Holidays Isn’t that Hard

Graphic Illustration by Tyler C. Butler

Graphic Illustration by Tyler C. Butler

Graphic Illustration by Tyler C. Butler

Nicole Manall, Staff Writer
December 18, 2018

Regardless of your religious affiliation or lack thereof, the debate of Happy Holidays vs. Merry Christmas is an age-old argument that comes with the weather changing and stores putting up decorations early. In an age of political correctness, this question leads to the heated debate that has landed the title the ‘war on Christmas.’

The fact is, there are several holidays that occur  during December, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice, and HumanLight. They all deserve to be acknowledged and respected.

This brings us to the Merry Christmas vs. Happy Holidays debate that is simply not complicated and is solved with basic etiquette and an open mind. If you know someone who is celebrating Christmas, you should say ‘Merry Christmas!’ Similarly if you have a friend who is Jewish, say,  ‘Happy Hanukkah!’ This type of courtesy and respect are easy for all of us to offer to those we are close to.

If you do not know the spiritual tradition of a co-worker, friend, or stranger in the mall, a simple ‘Happy Holidays’ or a ‘Season’s greeting’ is not an insult to any other tradition. It is an appropriate, and inclusive, response that recognizes  that there are many ways people are observing the season, and you don’t know them enough to be specific. This is why many stores use Happy Holidays rather than Merry Christmas.

To those who insist on continuing to say Merry Christmas to everyone they come in contact with, times are changing. It’s time to stop insisting that Christmas is the go-to holiday that everyone celebrates. Instead, take some time to join the wider circle of the many traditions that are all around us.

This time of year is meant for people to reminisce with loved ones and to create new memories with those you care about. Love people, spread joy, relax and spend time with your loved ones. So let’s say it all together, Happy Holidays.

The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Happy Holidays Isn’t that Hard