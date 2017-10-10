Halloween is Spooktacular with These Top Movies

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It is that time of the year again when the costumes come out, the scary stories are told, and the top Halloween movies are watched. There is a plethora of Halloween movies that people watch such as Freddy vs. Jason, The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Scream, Corpse Bride, Ghostbusters and more.

Halloween originated in the late 1800s where it was molded into a holiday to showcase neighborly get-togethers and celebration through parties, parades and dressing up. Halloween has lost the superstitions and religious overtones behind it in the twentieth century. Now, Halloween traditions have turned into costume parties,competition, handing out treats to kids, and binge watching your favorite Halloween movies.

We like to indulge in the Halloween fun between the candies, the parties and haunted houses. According to thebalance.com, it is estimated that about 179 million people will celebrate halloween this year. As college students, we like to enjoy the fun that comes with Halloween. Most of us bring life to movie characters, cartoons, or radical ideas through Halloween costumes and share them with our friends on social media.

Through a survey I conducted on campus and through Snapchat, I found out that the top three Halloween movies students watch are Hocus Pocus (1993), Halloweentown and its sequels (1998), and Edward Scissorhands (1990). These top movies are considered classics: they have been out for more than 20 years and have become a part of the halloween tradition. Angela Tricarico, a junior at the University of New Haven, explains that the Halloweentown sequels are classics. “I grew up on them and they remind me so much of my childhood,” Tricarico said.

Hocus Pocus, which was released in 1993, is considered to be another classic Halloween movie that you can not pass up. Marissa Rosado, a junior at the University of New Haven explains that it has a 90’s vibe to it. “Every year, [Hocus Pocus] plays on ABC and it’s the one movie I look forward to seeing. I’m a 90s baby and I feel connected to it,” Rosado said. Nicole Balbuena,24, says that Hocus Pocus brings back memories for her. “When I watch Hocus Pocus, it reminds me of my childhood. You can definitely feel that it’s fall and Halloween season,” Balbuena said.

As the spooky holiday comes around, let’s sit back and enjoy our favorite halloween movies, from the classics to the new ones. Enjoy Halloween with the traditions you hold, whether it’s dressing up, handing out candy, or watching the movies you love.