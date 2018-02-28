Girl Up Campus Helps Build a Better Future

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Girl Up is a movement partnered with the United Nations to bring awareness and change. The organization carries an agenda to take action, change lives, and empower girls in developing countries like Guatemala, Ethopia, Liberia, Malawi, India, and Uganda to have better education, health, safety and prevention of violence.

Girl Up Campus currently has active leaders on 150 campuses around the world. The Girl Up Campus club started last semester by club president Madeleine Orcales.

“I was passionate about the cause, I wanted to make a change,” said Orcales.

The clubs main goal this semester is to fundraise in order to send money that will be used to help educate 20 refugee girls in Uganda and Ethiopia.

“We have big plans for the future,” said treasurer Julianna Bigami.

For their first events Girl Up will be tabling at Bartels on March 6, 7 and 8 along with two bake sales and an event in which students and faculty will be able to write a card to their favorite female on campus.

“We have a lot of support coming from the faculty and students,” said Orcales.

Girl Up has co-sponsorships various events with other organizations, such as Phi Sigma Sigma and Delta Phi Epsilon. The club was invited to speak at Delta Phi Eplison’s “Be the Change” launch party. Jessica Baucke, Girl Up vice president, said this was a great way to raise awareness.

“Madeleine told me about Girl Up and I was hooked. I immediately wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. There are girls walking three hours to school and back. We wake up in our dorm room and can get to class in fifteen minutes,” said Bigami.

Orcales said the club is serving a bigger purpose.

“We need all the help we can get,” said Orcales. “It’s not a one-man job and we are trying to balance the scales it make sure everybody has an equal opportunity everywhere. If you give a girl the right tools she is going to take and run with it and she’s going to change the world. That is why we are here to give them the right tools and get them where they need to be.”

Adriana Rodriguez, a member of the organization, said she joined because she believes “education is one of the most important things that helps us progress as a race,” and that everyone should have access to it.

“I joined Girl Up because I really like what the club stand for,” said Hannah Glynn. “It’s all about coming together and giving back to a community of girls that aren’t so fortunate as us. It’s pretty awesome.”

Girl Up’s weekly meetings are held in at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in Mazcy 118A – all are welcome.