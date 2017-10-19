Fire Science Club Stages Mock Crash to Raise Awareness

Every year for Alcohol Awareness week, the Fire Science Club stages a mock car crash. The mock fatal crash took place in the German Club lot Wednesday, October 18.

The Fire Science Club collaborated with actors from the Theater Club to show students the effects that drinking and driving can cause. The mock crash included crushed cars, sobriety test of the drunk driver (actors from the university’s Theatre Club), bloody injuries, staged deaths, and first responders.

Zachary Borden, a junior at the university, who is a part of the Fire Science Club, explains that the main goal of the mock car crash is to have students think twice about drinking and driving. “Everyone is going to continue drinking. That’s a sad fact, but I want them to think at least think twice before they get behind the wheel. I want them to think about their best friend, significant other, or family,” Borden said.

According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 97 of the 248 traffic fatalities in Connecticut, or 39 percent, involved a driver with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher. Drunk driving and driving under the influence of drugs, legal or illegal, is an alarming issue that students should be aware of.

Erica Quaedvlieg, an actor from the theater club who volunteered in the mock car crash, explained that this gives her a good acting opportunity and also helps her spread awareness.

“It’s good improv and it gives us a good way to spread a good message,” Quaedvlieg said.

The mock car crash showed the severity of drinking and driving. According Drinking and driving in college, 1,825 college students between age of 18 and 24 die from alcohol-related unintentional injuries, including motor vehicle crashes every year.

Over 3 million students between the age of 18 and 24 drive under the influence of alcohol. The purpose of the mock car crash is to help raise awareness of the harm drunk driving causes for not only on the individuals who are driving under the influence, but also for the drivers who are on the road practicing safe driving.

First responders, firefighters, and police officers stressed the importance of why students shouldn’t drink or drive. Even if you’ve had one drink you should not get behind the wheel.

According to Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD), every 120 seconds someone will be injured in a drunk driving crash. Borden urges students to use apps such as Uber and lyft if they are too drunk to drive and local taxi companies.

“A taxi ride at the most cost you 20 bucks the price of getting caught drinking and driving is a DUI, lawyer fees, and thousands of dollars. Taxi, cop car, ambulance, or hearse which one would you want to take home,” Borden said.