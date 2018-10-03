Field Hockey Drops Tough Match against Merrimack

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Field hockey welcomed nationally-ranked Merrimack to the blue turf of DellaCamera stadium on Saturday. The Chargers second half comeback came up short as they lost 4-2.

The warriors were able to get out to a quick 2-0 lead to start the first half, scoring both goals within the first 10 minutes. The Chargers stood tall on defense and wouldn’t allow Merrimack to score again until the late in the first half. The Chargers ended the first half down 4-0, but were soon able to get back into it.

In the first half, the Chargers were outshot 25-0, but sophomore goaltender Natalie Shaker kept them in it with 13 saves in the half.

The Chargers came out for the second half with a vengeance as they were able to shut out the Warriors- high-powered offense. In the second half, Shaker faced a total of 29 shots, compiling 11 more saves to add to the nights total. The Chargers defense was also outstanding on penalty corners, as they were able to clear out all 15 Warrior penalty corners in the second half. In total, the defense cleared out a total of 31 penalty corners.

Cole McManus/ The Charger Bulletin

They were able to capitalize on their defensive success by revving it up on the offensive end. With just over 19 minutes to play, freshman Alexis Rider was able to put it in the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

With just over seven minutes remaining, freshman Rebecca Collentine recorded her first career goal on an assist by classmate Julia Battino. The Chargers cut the deficit to 4-2 late in the second half, but the comeback attempt came up short. This was the second time this season that field hockey was able to score twice in a game. The first time came on Sept. 15 when they scored twice against Molloy on the road. This was also the second time they shut out an opponent in a half, the first time coming when they shut out nationally ranked Assumption on Tuesday Sept. 18.

The defensive star of the night was Shaker, who finished with a season high 22 saves, compiling a .857 save percentage. Shaker is now second in the NE-10 with 73 saves on the season. She is also 11th in save percentage with a .689 save percentage this season.

The Chargers are now 0-6 overall,and 0-4 in NE-10 Conference play. Field hockey will take the field again when they take on Mercy at 3 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 2.