Drake Crowned Best Selling Artist of 2018

The IFPI best selling artist of the year goes to yours truly Aubrey Graham, also known by his stage name as Drake. The self proclaimed “6-God” himself can add another title to his endless number of accomplishments. Drake won a Grammy for best rap song of the year for 2018’s anthem “God’s Plan.” According to Hypebeast, Drake became the first artist to pass 50 billion global streams. In 2018, he is reported to reach the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10’s. The single “In My Feelings” was a huge part of the success due to the viral explosion of the dance that took over social media.

According to IFPI.org his album “Scorpion” broke multiple global records in its first week of being released. Apple music crowned Drake as well, saying the “Scorpion” album reached number one in 92 countries. Before the release of the album, single “God’s Plan” shattered the first day streaming records on Spotify and Apple Music with over 14 million streams.

Drake is the sixth recipient to receive this award, according to IFPI.org , This award shows an artist’s world wide success through all digital and physical platforms. It’s quite easy to say Drake had a great year with the “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour,” which grossed a total of 79 million dollars according to Forbes, and is one of the highest selling tours of 2018.

Other Artist to receive the IFPI are BTS, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Eminem, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars round out the top 10.