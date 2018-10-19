MENU

Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

All+Participants+received+a+Donut+Dash+t-shirt.
All Participants received a Donut Dash t-shirt.

All Participants received a Donut Dash t-shirt.

Nicole Rivera/ The Charger Bulletin

Nicole Rivera/ The Charger Bulletin

All Participants received a Donut Dash t-shirt.

Nicole Manall, Staff Writer
October 19, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) hosted their second annual Donut Dash Saturday, Oct. 13 in the Bixler/Gerber quad. Participants paid $5 and received three donuts and a t-shirt, with proceeds going to Children’s Miracle Network, SAE’s national philanthropy.

The dash included more than 70 participants running or walking, around a designated path on campus, while stopping at three pit stops to eat a donut. There were prizes for the winners of the race, as well as prizes for people who participated. In addition to the run, there was music and other activities such as lawn games to keep everyone active and having a good time.

Donut Dash is an adaptation of a past event that SAE held, called the Swimsuit Sprint, where participants would wear several layers of clothing over a bathing suit, and then take all of those clothes off during the run, eventually finishing the run in just a swimsuit. All removed clothing was donated to charity.

“We decided to reinvent the Swimsuit Sprint and thus the Donut Dash was born,” said Matthew Lind, president of SAE. “We had a great first year with the Donut Dash and saw different ways we could improve and capitalize on the event, so we decided to stick with it.”

This is the first year where SAE charged an entrance fee. Last year, they asked participants to donate clothes, similar to the Swimsuit Sprint.

“The Donut Dash is a great fundraising event because our goal is to get everyone involved with this event,” said Lind. “Even if someone is unable or does not want to participate in the run, there are plenty of other ways to get involved during the event and still have an incredible time.”  

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    University Hosts Pride Bash

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    Sigma Lambda Beta Explores Issues with Toxic Masculinity

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    University of New Haven Hosts “Her-Self” Event

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    ORL Introduces Charger Bucks

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    Class President Steps Down

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    Midnight Run Brings Food to Homeless

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    NSBE Gives Students Chance to See Themselves

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    MIC Hosts Fifth Annual Fall Fest

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    AGC Unites to Table Against Hazing

  • Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

    Student Life

    Spirit Initiative Boosts School Spirit

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year