MENU

‘Dirty Computer’ Review

Thalia Rodriguez, Staff WriterMay 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Janelle Monáe has always been a woman of mystery, and her approach to her upcoming LP, “Dirty Computer,” is exactly that. She has crafted an amazing, intricate world based on science fiction and Afrofuturism.

Monáe released her first two singles in late February. “Django Jane,” which plays with a heavier hip-hop sound, is a tribute to black girl magic and feminine empowerment. “Make Me Feel,” which is reminiscent of Prince’s “Kiss” is a single that is sure to make you want to keep it on repeat.

Monáe has discussed her relationship with Prince during multiple interviews.

During a BBC Radio 1 interview, Monáe said, “Prince actually was working on the album with me before he passed on to another frequency. And helped me come up with sounds, and I really miss him. You know, it’s hard for me to talk about him. But I do miss him, and his spirit will never leave me.”

Although releasing two singles at once seems odd, it represents the juxtaposition on Monáe’s album. She balances the pop seduction of “Make Me Feel” with a street banger full of feminine empowerment in “Django Jane.”

“Dirty Computer” is her most personal album to date.

Monáe said, “I needed to have more conversations and dialogues with myself. In addition, I knew that this album would take a lot more vulnerability and honesty and digging deep and I just don’t think I was ready for that.”

Monáe will also release a 44-minute film, “Dirty Computer: An Emotional Picture,” on MTV and BET, April 26, a day before the album’s release.

Monáe told Billboard, “I’m always trying to expand out from the stereo speakers and tell stories visually and in different ways. So, I set out to make an emotional picture, a narrative visual experience that could accompany my album.”

Fans are eager for the release of the album, and excited to listen to Monáe’s most personal album.

“I am counting down the days to the album release, I’ve always loved Janelle and I can’t wait to see what she’s got up her sleeve with this album,” said QJ Johnson, a longtime fan of Monáe.

Janelle Monáe’s, “Dirty Computer”, will release April 27h and is sure to provide fans with some much needed tunes as the soundtrack to your summer.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Entertainment

Cardi B vs Twitter Backlash
Cardi B vs Twitter Backlash
Post Malone Dropping New Album Later This Month
Post Malone Dropping New Album Later This Month
Ariana Grande Debuts New Single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’
Ariana Grande Debuts New Single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’
Nicole Byer, Chris DiStefano Bring Laughs to Campus
Nicole Byer, Chris DiStefano Bring Laughs to Campus
Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert
Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert

Other stories filed under Music

Cardi B vs Twitter Backlash
Cardi B vs Twitter Backlash
Post Malone Dropping New Album Later This Month
Post Malone Dropping New Album Later This Month
Ariana Grande Debuts New Single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’
Ariana Grande Debuts New Single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’
TWLOHA Hosts Benefit Concert
TWLOHA Hosts Benefit Concert
Spring Weekend Lineup Includes A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Cheat Codes
Spring Weekend Lineup Includes A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Cheat Codes
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    Cardi B vs Twitter Backlash

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    Post Malone Dropping New Album Later This Month

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    Ariana Grande Debuts New Single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    Nicole Byer, Chris DiStefano Bring Laughs to Campus

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Campus News and Events

    Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    TWLOHA Hosts Benefit Concert

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    Spotify Weekly: Shuffle Into Spring

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    Spring Weekend Lineup Includes A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Cheat Codes

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    Shawn Mendes Releases Two New Singles

  • ‘Dirty Computer’ Review

    Entertainment

    Lucy Hale Stars In New Drama “Life Sentence”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
‘Dirty Computer’ Review