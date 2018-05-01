‘Dirty Computer’ Review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Janelle Monáe has always been a woman of mystery, and her approach to her upcoming LP, “Dirty Computer,” is exactly that. She has crafted an amazing, intricate world based on science fiction and Afrofuturism.

Monáe released her first two singles in late February. “Django Jane,” which plays with a heavier hip-hop sound, is a tribute to black girl magic and feminine empowerment. “Make Me Feel,” which is reminiscent of Prince’s “Kiss” is a single that is sure to make you want to keep it on repeat.

Monáe has discussed her relationship with Prince during multiple interviews.

During a BBC Radio 1 interview, Monáe said, “Prince actually was working on the album with me before he passed on to another frequency. And helped me come up with sounds, and I really miss him. You know, it’s hard for me to talk about him. But I do miss him, and his spirit will never leave me.”

Although releasing two singles at once seems odd, it represents the juxtaposition on Monáe’s album. She balances the pop seduction of “Make Me Feel” with a street banger full of feminine empowerment in “Django Jane.”

“Dirty Computer” is her most personal album to date.

Monáe said, “I needed to have more conversations and dialogues with myself. In addition, I knew that this album would take a lot more vulnerability and honesty and digging deep and I just don’t think I was ready for that.”

Monáe will also release a 44-minute film, “Dirty Computer: An Emotional Picture,” on MTV and BET, April 26, a day before the album’s release.

Monáe told Billboard, “I’m always trying to expand out from the stereo speakers and tell stories visually and in different ways. So, I set out to make an emotional picture, a narrative visual experience that could accompany my album.”

Fans are eager for the release of the album, and excited to listen to Monáe’s most personal album.

“I am counting down the days to the album release, I’ve always loved Janelle and I can’t wait to see what she’s got up her sleeve with this album,” said QJ Johnson, a longtime fan of Monáe.

Janelle Monáe’s, “Dirty Computer”, will release April 27h and is sure to provide fans with some much needed tunes as the soundtrack to your summer.