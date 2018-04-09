Deborah Buff Named New Women’s Basketball Coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, April 9 University of New Haven Athletic Director Chris Palmer announced the hiring of Deborah Buff as the 18th women’s basketball coach in program history.

Buff previously coached at Wheeling Jesuit University for seven years, which included back to back Mountain East Conference Championships and NCAA Division II appearances. While at Wheeling Jesuit University Buff accumulated a 111-93 record while with the Cardinals. She will look to bring her winning ways here to New Haven.

“I am excited to welcome Debbie to the Charger Nation Family,” said Palmer. “Debbie has a proven history of success and we anticipate her developing competitive student- athletes who thrive to compete at the highest levels. I look forward to her leading our program to continued success in the future.”

Buff took over the Wheeling Jesuit University women’s basketball program in 2011 and in five years led her first full recruiting class to back to back Mountain East Conference Championships in 2015-16. The Cardinals finished that season with a 27-6 overall record, which tied the school record for most victories in a single season. The Cardinals followed that up with a second straight 25-win season along with another Conference Championship and a trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament. Over her seven years, the Cardinals finished with a plus .500 record on four occasions.

“I am humbled and honored to be named Head Women’s Basketball Coach at the University of New Haven. This opportunity allows me to be closer to my family and coach in the Northeast-10 Conference” said Buff. “My goal is to work with outstanding student-athletes and build a championship program, the future of Chargers women’s basketball is very bright,” said Buff.

With this new opportunity Buff will be inheriting a young, talented roster led by junior Alexandria Kerr and freshman Brie Pergola. Last season, Kerr made NE-10 All-Conference Second Team and was fourth in the NE-10 in scoring. She averaged 16.5 points a game to lead the Chargers. Pergola was NE-10 Rookie of The Week three times, NE-10 All-Rookie Team, and was the team’s second leading scorer at 10.5 points per game. The players are excited to learn and develop under their new coach.

“We are all eager to meet our new coach,” said Kerr. We are looking forward to embracing her coaching style and building the program with Coach Buff.”