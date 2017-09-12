Club Baseball Gets Season Underway

No matter the division, getting caught in the hype of the university’s varsity sports teams is inevitable. What students don’t think about is the club teams, where student-athletes play solely for the love of the game. These students may have been told they’re not strong enough, tall enough, fast enough to play at the divisional level, but they are pursuing their dream of playing at the college level, nonetheless. This season, club baseball is out to win the respect and capture the hearts of every fan they can rally campus. Though overlooked due to the success of the university’s varsity team, they are ready for any challenge that lies ahead.

Last season, club baseball had a successful regular season by going 9-1, but couldn’t get out of the first round of the playoffs. This season they look to build on their previous success.

“We have an extremely good group of freshmen coming in and good core of upperclassman who provide great leadership, we want to build on our successful regular season last year and translate the same success into the playoffs” said senior captain Matt Scheffer.

On paper the team may be young, but they are prepared for the future ahead of them.

“We had our biggest group tryout in the history of the club, with a great pool of talent to pick from, I think the underclassmen that have come in this year will build upon it and ultimately take this club to new heights on and off the field” said Scheffer. With that being said there is a lot to be excited about this season, but the real question is can all this potential talent really mesh together and get over the hump? “We slumped at times last year, but we are a deeper team this year so that will definitely help when it comes to giving the young guys an opportunity to play. The guys that lead this team have learned from our mistakes from last year and are ready to correct them so we could make some noise this year” said Scheffer.

This season, club baseball will call the confines of West Haven High School home, presenting the opportunity for campus fans to cheer the team on.

Catch club baseball at their home Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon or Sunday, Sept. 17 at their double-header starting at noon.