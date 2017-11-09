Chris Brown Releases 45 Songs on “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”

Chris Brown released a 45 song album, his lengthiest release yet, on Halloween (Oct. 31). This is Brown’s eighth studio album with an exceptionally long run time at a little under three hours long. Brown purposely released the album on a full moon to correlate with the album’s title Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Usually, artists release an album that consists of nine to 12 songs that capture the evolution of their sound, but Chris Brown is not an ordinary artist. A man of exceptional talent, he did not care about the audience’s attention span when releasing his new album. The album consists of many different versions of himself. Brown is rapping, is vulnerable, and showcases his dynamic talents with touches of pop and R&B.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon is, like Brown’s other work, a variety of different genres. Brown gives an up-tempo, electronic beat in pop songs including “If You’re Down,” “You Like,” “Frustrated,” and “This Way.” On this album, Brown has conveyed through his music the pains and joys of his life. His R&B style is felt through the album, specifically in songs such as “Lost & Found,” “Pull Up,” “Hope You Do,” and “Covered In You.”

Brown dives into his rap persona with a few songs in this album, which is his least romantic side. Instead of exploring his emotions, he brags about “a hundred on [his] wrist,” in his song “Party” which features Gucci Mane and Usher. Brown goes between rapping and singing in a few songs in his album like “High End,” which features Young Thug and Future. In Brown’s songs “Pills and Automobiles” and “Sensei,” the artist indulges in rapping.

Brown shows his fans the vulnerable side of him with songs like “Grass Ain’t Greener.” His Donell Jones inspired song “Hope You Do” and the song of regret “Enemy.” “She was just one night/baby, you were my whole life,” he sings on the track which shows his regret of the break up between he and his ex girlfriend Karrueche Tran. He talks about fame on the track “Yellow Tape.”

Brown even dives into his thoughts on the track, “Meeting with the devil,” he sings. “Here take this contract. Signature please. You can have it all, but your soul I’mma keep.”

Brown give his fans many vibes with this album. Even though it is more profound in one track versus another, this album is him. Singles like “Pills and Automobiles,” “Questions,” “Privacy,” and “Party” are just a few songs that his fans enjoy, but there is so much more to explore on the album.

The album has features from big artists such as Dej Loaf, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Usher, Gucci Mane and more. You can stream the album Heartbreak on a Full Moon on Spotify or download it on Apple Music.