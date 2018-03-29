MENU

Chargers Lacrosse Loses Third Straight

University of New Haven Athletics

University of New Haven Athletics

Chris DiGeronimo, Sports Editor
March 29, 2018

Women’s lacrosse lost to No. 4 Le Moyne 20-4 on Wednesday March 28. The Chargers have now lost three consecutive games, which is something they haven’t done in five seasons. The last time the Chargers had a losing streak of this magnitude was in 2013 when they lost to No. 10 Dowling, No.1 LIU Post, and No. 7 Pfeiffer. During this losing streak, the Chargers have only managed to score an average of 5 goals, while giving up an average of 17. This offensive futility comes after the Chargers started the season scoring 20 or more goals in three out of first four matchups, with the fourth being a 15-goal effort. The Chargers are in a funk, and this high-powered offense hasn’t been dancing.

Le Moyne came into Wednesday’s matchup undefeated in the NE-10 sitting at 4-0, with an 8-0 overall record. They asserted their dominance early on as they were able to get out to a seven-goal lead before the Chargers could blink. This has been a trend during this losing streak, as New Haven has been down by more than 5 goals in the first half of each of the last three games.

The Chargers did the majority of their damage offensively in the first half, as junior Mackenzie Reh broke up the shut out with 8:55 left. The other two goals in the first half were scored by senior Jessica Mazliah, with the latter coming with 2:14 left before the half. The Chargers fourth and final goal was scored by freshman Emily Holland, who put it in the back of the net two minutes into the second half. The Chargers were held scoreless after that, while giving up 10 more goals to the Dolphins.

Mazliah finished the game with two assists adding to her stat as the NE-10’s fourth best passer, giving her 19 assists on the season. Sophomores Gianna Guerra and Erika Rinsky split time in goal for the Chargers with Guerra leading the pair with a career high 15 saves.

On Saturday March 31, New Haven will return to Kathy Zolad Stadium to play non-conference opponent Molloy College. The Lions enter the matchup with an overall record of 7-4, with a 3-1 conference record. Molloy seems to be catching momentum as they are coming off a two-game winning streak against Saint Thomas Aquinas and Queens College. Molloy boasts a record of 1-1 against NE-10 opponents, having lost to Stonehill College while beating Saint Michaels. The Chargers enter the matchup with a 3-4 overall record and a 2-3 conference record. 

Chargers Lacrosse Loses Third Straight