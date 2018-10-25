Chargers Go Pink for Colleen Sorbello

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It was a weekend of pink across Charger athletics as teams showed their support in the fight against breast cancer.

On Friday, the Colleen Sorbello Breast Cancer research lab in Dodds Hall was dedicated in honor of the late Colleen Sorbello, wife of New Haven alum Sam Sorbello. Ms. Sorbellow died of breast cancer in September 2017.

On Saturday, the Chargers hosted their “Pink Out game for Cancer,” as the football team took on Assumption. At the end of the first quarter, athletic director Chris Palmer presented Sorbello with a special pink football in honor of Mrs. Sorbello and the foundation. Fans were encouraged to donate to the lab.

The weekend was not only celebrated by the football team. The volleyball and women’s soccer teams hosted pink games Friday, while football, tennis, men’s soccer and field hockey all showed support for the cause throughout the weekend. The athletes handed out pink pins, rally towels and t-shirts to collect donations for the research lab.

Every Charger team was home this weekend, according to associate director of athletics, Andy Beardsley.

“It was football’s only game in October, but it spread to all the sports throughout the weekend,” said Beardsley. “It happened to coincide with everyone being home and it allowed us to really spread the word across campus and throughout the two days.”

The story of Colleen Sorbello and the Sorbello family’s impact on Charger Athletics stretches back a few years, said coordinator of athletic operations Amanda Tomaselli.

“In 2013, Colleen was re-diagnosed with breast cancer, she connected with the football team and the family wanted to give money towards making a break in cancer research on campus, and that’s where the lab came into play,” said Tomaselli.

“When Colleen passed away Sept. 19, 2017, that’s when the lab really came into play and began being built leading up to the grand opening and dedication Friday morning,” said Tomaselli. The university also announced the awarding of the Colleen Sorbello scholarship award to a graduate student who will continue on the cellular and molecular biology track.

This event had an impact on not only the research but on the field and on the court for the players wearing pink.

“Most people have someone in their family or someone they know who has been affected by cancer,” said junior volleyball player Mallory Nowicki. “It feels really good to not only show our support, but to raise awareness as well.”