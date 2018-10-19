Chargers Defeat AIC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The New Haven Chargers football team defeated the American International College (AIC) Yellow Jackets this past weekend, 33-13. The victory puts New Haven 5-0 in NE10 play and 5-1 overall.

AIC led for almost the entirety of the first half. On the first drive of the game, Chargers quarterback Ajee Patterson threw an interception, leading to a Yellow Jacket touchdown. A few drives later, New Haven’s Mcprecia Remy caught an interception of his own, setting New Haven up 30 yards from the end-zone. Seven plays later, the Chargers scored their first touchdown of the game on a short pass from Patterson to running back Ryan McCarthy. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 7-6.

On the second-to-last drive of the first half, New Haven went 70 yards in four plays, highlighted by a 41- yard touchdown pass from Patterson to receiver Ju’an Williams, who last season played for the Yellow Jackets. With no issues on the point-after, the Chargers took a 13-7 lead and didn’t look back. In the third quarter, a 47-yard passing touchdown to receiver AJ Greene put the Chargers up, 20-10. The pass was the Chargers longest of the season, capping off an offensive showcase.

Patterson ended the day going 15 for 30 on passes, for 188 yards and four touchdowns, and two interceptions. McCarthy and senior Chris Liggio added 39 and 36 yards on the day on 17 and 15 carries. Defensive secondary player Shawn Tafe had a big day with 6 solo tackles, two assisted ones, and a big interception.

Next week, Assumption College’s Greyhounds take the journey down to West Haven in a huge faceoff. The boys from Worcester, Mass., have the same win/loss records as the Chargers, coming off a 26-20 overtime thriller against Southern Connecticut State, who lost to New Haven 37-18. The Greyhounds average scoring over 48 points per game, allowing only about 17. In the same categories, the Chargers average 35 and 21.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at DellaCamara Stadium. Looking ahead, the Chargers will faceoff against Stonehill, Saint Anselm, and LIU Post to conclude the 2018 regular season.