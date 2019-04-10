Chargers Baseball Off to Shaky Start

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Holding a season standing at 9-11, New Haven Chargers baseball is in a strange position. Going 3-7 over their last 10 hasn’t helped. They are .500 in six games in the NE-10, good enough for fourth in the Southwest Division.

At the plate, the Chargers are led by junior outfielder Matt Chamberlain, batting .383 with 23 hits, 4 homers, and 20 RBIs. Chamberlain’s batting average is fourth best in the NE-10. The only other Chargers batting over .300 is junior infielder Billy Huber, with .303, 20 hits, two home runs, and eight RBIs. Besides Chamberlain and Huber, the Blue and Gold have been incredibly average. No other hitters have an average over .279. New Haven is eighth in offensive statistics overall in the conference.

New Haven has been strong in the pitching category. Sophomore ace Izaiya Mestre has a 2.70 ERA, going 2-1 in five games started. Senior Chris Leindecker, in 22.0 innings, is 1-2 win six appearances, boasting a 1.23 ERA, eighth in NE-10, with two walks and 22 strikeouts. The pitcher with the third most innings this season, junior Devon DiMascia, is 0-4 in 6 appearances with a 7.32 ERA. His 16 earned runs lead the team, and would be tied for second overall if they were just runs.

New Haven holds a .968 fielding percentage as a team, fifth in the conference

The Chargers have favored Frank Vieira Field this season as they are 2-1 at home and 8-11 combined on the road and at neutral sites. New Haven will look to add to their success at home as four out of the next 10 games will be played at home. The only loss at home this season came on Mar 24 when New Haven was defeated by No. 8 Southern New Hampshire 7-4. Last season the Chargers went 15-6 at home, continuing the trend.

2018’s baseball Chargers lost in the NE-10 Championship game to Merrimack, before losing in the NCAA East region Championship to the no. 2-seeded Saint Thomas Aquinas. One more New Haven loss would give them with 12 on the season, as many as they had in all of 2018.

With the remainder of the schedule being nearly all NE-10 games (one rescheduled game at Dominican College), the Chargers hold their fate in their own mitts. They can show up for their next few games against Pace, American International, and Southern Connecticut State with big bats or with more decent pitching. The Chargers next few games will take place on April 10, 13, 14, and 16 with four of the next seven games being doubleheaders, giving the Chargers a lot of opportunity to get back on track and in the playoff hunt.