Charger football loses season opener

Chargers football took the drive to Smithfield, Rhode Island going head to head with Division 1 opponent Bryant University. The first meeting between the two opponents got off to a rough start for the Chargers when Bryant’s Jean Constant returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Chargers responded by driving down the field, where senior quarterback Ajee Patterson completed a 3 yard touchdown pass to junior running back Ryan McCarthy, evening the score at 7. Bulldogs quarterback, Price Wilson, marched his team the length of the field where he completed a pass to David Zorrila for a touchdown pulling ahead 14-7.

A few turnovers by the Chargers offense led to two touchdowns for Bryant and New Haven trailed 27-7. Seconds before the first half ended, Patterson lasered a ball through defenders to junior wide receiver Damon Rodgers for a touchdown. The Bulldogs were able to block the extra point leaving the Chargers down 27-13 at the end of the first half.

The two teams came out slow in the second half, until the Bulldogs scored with 6 minutes to go in the third quarter. Wilson completed a flea flicker to Jean Constant to pull ahead 33-13. New Haven continued to battle and was able to notch a field goal from senior Francis Palmer to inch the Chargers closer 34-16.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Chargers as cornerback Josiah Shumaker picked off Wilson and returned it 62 yards for the touchdown. With a score of 34-23, Bryant scored for its final time of the day on a one yard rush by Alfred Dorbor. New Haven now trailing 41-23, scored for their final time after a Patterson pass to sophomore Brett Huber. New Haven converted a two-point conversation but lost the game 41-31.

Patterson finished 24-46 with 324 yards passing and 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Graduate student Ju’An Williams led the Chargers receiving group with 12 catches for 167 yards. Sophomore Mcprecia Remy and senior Jordan Franklin led the Charger defense with 8 tackles each.

Head Coach Chris Pincince spoke after the game “(I) know they have to get better one day to the next and take this opportunity to learn from the film starting tomorrow,” he said.

The Chargers will look to bounce back on Saturday, September 8th where they will travel to Pace University to start conference play.