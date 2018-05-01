MENU

Cardi B vs Twitter Backlash

May 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Hip-hop’s newest princess Cardi B recently came under fire on twitter this week for twerking during her performance at Coachella. Cardi B debuted her baby bump on Saturday Night Live last week, to the surprise but glee of her fans.

However, the reception of her behavior at Coachella was not the same. While performing “She Bad,” Cardi had no fear of showing off her dance skills regardless of pregnancy. But twitter was full of commentary questioning whether or not this was appropriate behavior for a mother to be.

But why is the way a woman dances telling of what she will be like as a mother, or as a woman? Cardi’s newest album Invasion of Privacy has touched on this topic. In “Get Up 10” she raps “I said dance, not f*ck, don’t get it confused/ Had to set the record straight ‘cause b*tches love to assume.”

People questioning Cardi’s character should focus more on why they are so eager to attack a woman for her choices. Artists such as Chris Brown, Usher, and Robin Thicke have given incredibly sexual performances even though they have children and their character has never been called into question.

In 2013, when Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus performed “Blurred Lines” at the Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus came under backlash as well for her sexual dancing. But Thicke, who was onstage with her and even danced with her to a song that he wrote about convincing a woman she “wants it” even after saying she does not, received no attention until much later.  People questioned whether or not she was a fair role model for her young viewers. But men like Thicke have capitalized on the market of using sex during their performances, but once a woman does it, she is demonized.

Cardi B’s performance at Coachella was a privilege for an artist who only blew up last year. She was enjoying herself as she has in past performances. She is a future mother, but she is also her own individual person who can do whatever she wants. And if that means twerking onstage to an audience of 100,000, then so be it.

Cardi B vs Twitter Backlash