Camila Cabello’s Self-Titled Debut

Camila Cabello’s debut album Camila soared to charts on its release day Friday, Feb 12. The much anticipated album is the first solo album since her departure from Fifth Harmony in 2016. Cabello’s album charted #1 in 100 countries following its release. The album has eleven songs, all co-written by Cabello, focusing on themes of love, relationships and Cabello’s love for her heritage.

Back in September, Cabello released “Havana (ft. Young Thug)” as her first single off the self-titled album. Fellow singer Pharrell Williams co-wrote the song with Cabello. The song made former President Barack Obama’s list of top songs from 2017, which he posted to his Facebook three weeks ago. “Havana” itself is an upbeat and catchy song. It has been on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 20 weeks. “Havana” has been a favorite among daily radio listeners and fans of Cabello since its release.

The album instantly draws listeners in with “Never Be the Same.” The song was released as the second single off the album on Jan 9. The song itself is upbeat, and very catchy.

Both “She Loves Control” and “Havana” have a Latin vibe. “She Loves Control has more of a salsa feel, while “Havana” has the trumpet which projects more of a Spanish feel.

When listening to “Inside Out,” listeners can hear Cabello mentioning her Cuban roots with lyrics: “Grew up on southside of Miami” / That’s where I was when you found me” / and “De Miami a México. / Esta cosa se prendió, baby.” While listening, listeners may also want to dance along to the song as it has that dance vibe.

“Consequences” and “Something’s Gotta Give” are two of the slower songs followed by a piano off the album that shows off Cabello’s vocals. “Something’s Gotta Give” is a fan favorite that showcases Cabello’s raw vocals in an emotionally-charged ballad.

“Real Friends” is more of an acoustic song, where Cabello talks about wanting real friends rather than fake ones. The song includes lyrics such as, “I’m just lookin’ for some real friends / All they ever do is let me down / Every time I let somebody in / Then I find out what they’re all about.” Fans suspect that the song is about the drama Cabello had with her former band, Fifth Harmony.

“In the Dark” and “Into It” sound like they can be Cabello’s next singles as the choruses are catchy. Though the album is short, fans are hooked on Cabello’s new independent sound and eagerly await new releases and a tour.

Be sure to check out and listen to Camila on your favorite music streaming platform.