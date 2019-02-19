Brian Quinn Takes The Helm For Men’s Soccer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s soccer found its valentine Thursday, Feb. 14, as Brian Quinn was named the next head coach of the Charger men’s soccer program. Quinn will be the 14th head coach in the program’s 56-year history.

The announcement from director of athletics and recreation Chris Palmer comes four months after the team parted ways with former head coach Don Hathorn after four seasons and a 4-11-2 record on the 2018 season.

Quinn takes the helm for the Chargers after two years as an assistant at his alma mater, Southern Connecticut State University. He also coached the Owls from the mid ‘80s to mid ‘90s leading them to five NCAA Division II national championships, including three titles in 1987, 1990 and 1992.

Prior to his stint with the Owls, Quinn was the head coach at the University of Bridgeport for 16 seasons, and he finished with a record of 155-114-22, including back-to-back Eastern College Athletic Conference Titles in 2002 and 2003.

Before that stint, he spent five years at Division I Boston University where he helped the team to three NCAA tournament appearances in the late ’90s.

Quinn will now lead a program at New Haven that has just one playoff appearance since joining the NE-10 in 2008. The program hasn’t posted a winning record since 2000.

For a full sit down interview with new head men’s soccer coach Brian Quinn, check out the Charge-up’s latest episode from Feb. 18.