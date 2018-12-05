Bailey’s Career Night Downs Southern Connecticut

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of New Haven’s men’s basketball team took their undefeated record across the street in a matchup with Southern Connecticut State University. A passionate rivalry between the teams created an intense environment in James Moore Field House Wednesday night. The Chargers fell behind early when Southern was able to gain a 7-0 lead. The Chargers put a stop to Southern Connecticut’s run quickly when Junior Roy Kane Jr knocked in back to back threes to make the score 7-6.

The rest of the first half was back and forth between the two teams as they continued to trade off three-pointers, in what looked to be a shootout. Isaiah McLeod led the Owls In the first half with 19 points while also going 3-5 from behind the arc. The Chargers, who have one of the best defenses in the conference, were able to slow the attack of McLeod when junior Darrius Roundtree entered the game to guard him. A few big-time three-pointers from redshirt freshman Ross Jones II and junior Kessly Felizor allowed New Haven to keep the game close and they trailed 45-42 at the half.

The second half opened up and it was McLeoud again for the Owls with a quick three. This would turn out to be his lone three of the second half. A back and forth battle for Elm City bragging rights kept the game close and the Chargers only ever trailed by as much as eight points.

The momentum of the game switched when Junior Elijah Bailey started to get hot for New Haven. Bailey only connected on one three-pointer in the second half but was able to use his speed to get by his defender, and continued to mix in a smooth finish at the rim or a short pull-up jumper.

Bailey finished the second half shooting 8-12 from the field and 20 points in the second half. Felizor was a terror on the boards and the Owls struggled to keep him off the glass. He only finished the game with eight rebounds but was always tipping out balls to his teammates to gain an extra possession.

With seven minutes left in the game, the score was knotted at 72 a piece and New Haven was looking for the chance to pull ahead. Bailey knocked down a three and a lay-up by Felizor and a pair of free throws by Kane Jr. gave the Chargers the lead they needed. New Haven never lost the lead and forced a key turnover at the end of the game as Southern attempted to inbound the ball with 20 seconds left. Bailey led the Chargers as he finished with a career-high 27 points. The Chargers won the game 85-82 and move to 5-0 while Southern dropped to 2-5. The Chargers will play at Saint Rose College in an NE-10 matchup on Saturday, Dec 1 at 3:30 P.M.