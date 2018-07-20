Athletics Department Chooses Nike as Official Uniform Provider

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After a 15-year partnership with Adidas came to an end, the University of New Haven Athletic Department has jumped on the Nike bandwagon. In a recent interview, Athletic Director, Chris Palmer, announced that the University has agreed to a five-year contract with the uniform giant. The contract includes a three-year phase in period which allows the department to phase out the old Adidas uniforms and gear, and slowly bring in the new Nike apparel. After the three-year phase ends, the department hopes to have all teams outfitted in Nike apparel. Teams that were scheduled to receive new uniforms for the 2018/19 season will receive new Nike jerseys, while those that were not scheduled to receive new uniforms will stay with Adidas.

Each team is on a cycle and will eventually receive their Nike gear over the next three years. All athletic practice gear will be provided by Nike as soon as this upcoming fall season.

The decision to switch from Adidas to Nike was not all business, as AD Palmer sent a survey to the student athletes, giving them a voice in what they would wear on the field.

“When the results came back, Nike came out number one, Adidas came out number two, and Under Armour came out three,” said Palmer. “We put everything out for bid to see who would come out with the best situation for our teams, and Nike came through with that.”

There was a business side of the decision. When it comes to uniforms, athletes always want to look the best because they believe they will play the best. This belief has played an intricate role in the world of college athletics. Many schools have gone to great lengths to design appealing uniforms to attract talent and that is just the case at the University of New Haven.

“I think [the switch to Nike] will help us with recruiting, I think a lot of kids like the Nike product,” said Palmer. “You’re always looking for an edge, if a prospective student is looking at two schools and they like Nike better than another product we might have an edge on that.”

An unfortunate decision that emerged from this decision is that Charger Nation fans will not be treated to any alternate or “throwback” uniforms, as fans typically see from Nike schools. When asked, AD Palmer stated that he wants to keep what they have now and adjust as time goes on.

The next five years for Charger Athletics will be interesting as the department continues to grow under the Nike umbrella. Charger fans will now have only one choice: to “Just do it”.