As If, we didn’t have enough stress- Financial aid adds on more

The issue of not being able to afford school is an issue that students sometimes face alone.

Over the summer this is an issue that I faced.

Financial aid adds to the many decisions we have to make over our 4-5 years at school.

There are billions of dollars in financial aid available, but not every student is awarded it. There are many factors that play a part in how much financial aid you get, including how much income your family or parents generate in a year.



According to College Board, during the 2014-15 school year, 57 percent of financial aid dollars that were awarded to undergraduates was in the form of grants, and 34 percent took the form of federal loans.

A lack of money can deter high school graduates from not pursuing a college degree, as if picking classes, getting books and finding the right roommate wasn’t hard enough.

It was hard for me to figure out what my next step was and my first reaction was anger and disappointment because having a financial set-back meant me not graduating. But with research and determination I was able to put a plan together.

It was a struggle at first to figure out how to pay my balance for school. Applying from loan to loan was stressful, disappointing and overwhelming. I was able to find a loan that was flexible with payment arrangement along with getting approved for it.

Being creative and thinking outside the box is what helped me to figure out my financial issue. Learning to not be discouraged after every denial helped me throughout my journey. Knowing your end goal is what will push you to find a way or make one.

Some students get discouraged once they see a balance they were not expecting and freshmen who are supposed to be ready and eager to start their college careers may sometimes be anxious and stressed before the first day of classes.



So, enjoy your first year of college. Go to events, join clubs and make the most of it, because it is’nt free so make your money worth it.