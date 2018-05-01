Ariana Grande Debuts New Single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Ariana Grande released her newest single off her fourth studio album, “No Tears Left To Cry” on Friday. Fans speculated a song with that title would be coming as friends and family close to Grande began posting photos of themselves in a sweatshirt with the words “No Tears Left To Cry on it.” Grande also began adding teardrops to her posts. Finally, two days before the song came out, she took to Twitter for the first time all year to announce it.

When the single came out on Friday, Grande also dropped the song’s music video. People speculate the song is about the Manchester bombing that occurred during Grande’s show last year. However, the lyrics don’t allude to that.

The song starts off like any typical Grande song, with sweet vocals and quickly switches gears to a R&B and rap feel. Thechorus includes the lyrics: “Right now, I’m in a state of mind. I wanna be in, like, all the time. Ain’t got no tears left to cry.” The song has more of a “Break Free” dance feel than a “Dangerous Woman” feel.

Within a day of its release, the song was #1 on over 20 countries’ iTunes charts. A few days later, the video has over 27 million views. The video is unlike Grande’s past work. It features the upside-down theme that Grande introduced with this single.

“We wanted to explore was the disorientation that you go through in life, and the quest we all go through to find the ground again. We sort of flirt with the ambiguity of if you need to find the ground, or if the ground is what you make of it,” video director Dave Meyers said.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about the song, and many were freaking out over it. On Friday alone, the song had almost 1600 plays on the radio.

Fans and Coachella attendees were shocked when Grande took the stage April 20, during Kygo’s performance to sing “No Tears Left To Cry” for the first time live. Grande’s manager Scooter Braun hinted that she may be playing when he tweeted, “Hey @ArianaGrande … what are u are you doing tonight?” with a cactus emoji.