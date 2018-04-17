MENU

Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

Corina Rodriguez, Staff WriterApril 17, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Love Your Melon Crew hosted its first St. Baldrick’s “Brave the Shave” event on Monday, in the Alumni Lounge. Guests enjoyed music, games, and also had the opportunity to donate to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a charity that raises funds for childhood cancer research.

However, some went the extra mile and shaved their heads.  

“The head-shaving component of these fundraising events was created to represent the bald beauty that cancer patients experience when going through chemotherapy,” said lead organizer Tricia Lasasso.

The volunteers set a goal and asked their family and friends to donate. They pledged to shave their heads if people donated.

Bob Bender said that when his granddaughter, a university student, asked him for a donation, he asked  if there was any other way he could contribute to the cause. Bender was not expecting her to ask him to shave his head, but he believed the cause was worth the price.  Bender set his goal to raise $300.

“You set your goal and you shave your head and it all goes to pediatric cancer cure, which is what’s better,” said Bender. “I would do it again tomorrow, except I don’t have any hair left.”

According to the event’s website, 18 people volunteered to shave their heads. The top participant raised over $500. The crew set their goal at $3,500. As of press time, they have raised $2,882. Donations can be made on the organization’s website, stbaldricks.org/events/newhavenbravetheshave.  

Seth Harrington, a sophomore communications student, said he enjoyed participating in the fundraiser.

“As a person who has seen what cancer can cause, I’m very grateful that people donate money and even shave their heads to support others,” said Harrington.

Lasasso said she hopes the fundraiser will become an annual event for the Love Your Melon Crew.

“It is fun, exciting, and completely different than any other event on campus,” said Lasasso. “The participation and support from the campus for our first year means so much, especially because everyone is joining the fight against pediatric cancer with us.”  

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Student Life

Arson Awareness Week Teaches Fire Safety
Arson Awareness Week Teaches Fire Safety
Students Work to Disable the Label
Students Work to Disable the Label
A Love of Math Led to the Classroom
A Love of Math Led to the Classroom
Identity Week Unifies Campus Community
Identity Week Unifies Campus Community
TWLOHA Hosts Benefit Concert
TWLOHA Hosts Benefit Concert
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    Arson Awareness Week Teaches Fire Safety

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    Students Work to Disable the Label

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    A Love of Math Led to the Classroom

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    Identity Week Unifies Campus Community

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Entertainment

    TWLOHA Hosts Benefit Concert

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    Kappa Kappa Psi Shows Students Their Privilege

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    International Students Association Advocates Cultural Awareness

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    Allingtown Cleanup Brings Student to the Community

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    Greek Week Unites Greek Community

  • Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser

    Student Life

    Students Discuss Role of Police in Minority Communities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Volunteers shave it off at first “Brave the Shave” fundraiser